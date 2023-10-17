Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

