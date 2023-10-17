Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 564,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after buying an additional 171,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.12. 1,139,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.