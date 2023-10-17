Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the period. AES comprises 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.12% of AES worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 3,525,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.