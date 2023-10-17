Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

