Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 20,563 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

