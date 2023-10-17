Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 20,894 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,003,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 76,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 926,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

