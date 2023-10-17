Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 2,267 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,597. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.