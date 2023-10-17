Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

View Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.