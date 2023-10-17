Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in September

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LEXX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 66,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,130. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 2,021.70%. Analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

