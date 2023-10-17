Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in September

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LEXX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 66,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,130. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.56.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 2,021.70%. Analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
