LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18,050.00 and last traded at $18,050.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,000.00.

LICT Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16,973.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17,903.00.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported $294.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.