Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at $191,445,988.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Houghton acquired 2,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Life Time Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 644,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.61. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

