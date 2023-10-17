Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY remained flat at $11.83 during trading on Tuesday. 65,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,662. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

