Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average of $251.68.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Linde Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.