Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $381.05. 920,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,467. Linde has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

