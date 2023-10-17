Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $183.05 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $183.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $62.17 or 0.00217942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012943 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,773,708 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
