LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 394,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
