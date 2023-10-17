Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Up 4.4%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15. 7,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

