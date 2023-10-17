Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $197.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.