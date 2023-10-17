Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 2.1%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.45). 275,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 297,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.42).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

