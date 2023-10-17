Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 3,499,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,087. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

