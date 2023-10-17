Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.28. 2,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $257,602.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $809,623. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.