Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.28. 2,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $257,602.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $809,623. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

