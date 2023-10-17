Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 502,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercury General

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 193,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,784. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -36.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,259,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 603,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.