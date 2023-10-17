Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325,944.53 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $325,944.53 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

