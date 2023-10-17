MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $51.37 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $51.37 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.31 or 0.00039626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,542.22 or 0.99981699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002223 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.57141538 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $2,309,620.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

