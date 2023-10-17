Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,197,967.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 1,512,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

