Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.72 and last traded at $88.83. Approximately 2,077,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,571,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,343. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.