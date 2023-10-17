Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $545,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,009. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $307.87 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.