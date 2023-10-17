Montis Financial LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.61. 23,034,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,300,020. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.99 and its 200 day moving average is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

