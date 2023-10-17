Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.01

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $119.01, with a volume of 85 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $850.18 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.