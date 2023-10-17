MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83. 35,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 506,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

Insider Activity at MSP Recovery

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada purchased 274,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $149,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

