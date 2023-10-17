Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $280.88. 193,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,724. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.