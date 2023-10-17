My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $930,914.28 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003648 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,307,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

