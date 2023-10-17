MY Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $200.39. 79,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,877. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.29 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $197.60. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.