Nano Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $81.42 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,364.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00218819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00797597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00531169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00052543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00134708 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

