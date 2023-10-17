National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

