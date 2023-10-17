Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $19.69. Nayax shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 557 shares.
Nayax Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a market cap of $646.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
See Also
