NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

NEXON Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.