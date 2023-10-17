Nexum One Day Volume Tops $359.19 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $359.19 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

