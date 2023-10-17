NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.28. 4,263,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,047. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,251 shares of company stock worth $5,119,457 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

