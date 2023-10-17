Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 21,466,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 51,391,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 9.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,066,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,765 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $1,613,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nikola by 52.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 221,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

