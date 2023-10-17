NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) & Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Critical Survey

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NSI and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NSI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSI 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.01%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than NSI.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NSI pays an annual dividend of C$0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. NSI pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

28.8% of NSI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NSI and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSI N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 13.10% 4.16% 1.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSI and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSI N/A N/A N/A C($1.41) -16.59 Piedmont Office Realty Trust $569.98 million 1.19 $146.83 million $0.61 9.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NSI. NSI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Office Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats NSI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSI

(Get Free Report)

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives, and disciplined asset rotation. The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in an attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividends.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

Receive News & Ratings for NSI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.