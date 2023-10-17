NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.55 or 1.00021003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

