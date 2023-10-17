Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,235,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,761,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

