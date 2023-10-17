Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $300.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

