Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 42.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 89.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.42. 1,689,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

