Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0601 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $57.81 million and $2.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,382.34 or 1.00065669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06179977 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $3,024,420.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.