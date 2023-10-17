Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 6%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Oregon Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

