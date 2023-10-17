Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,692. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.