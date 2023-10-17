Orin Green Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.54. 292,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,425. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

