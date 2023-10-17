Orin Green Financial LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 7,798,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,654. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

